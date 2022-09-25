PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Sept. 19, the Payette City Council approved a request by officials at Farmers Mutual Telephone Company to begin the survey process for a 10-foot utility easement along Seventh Avenue North. The easement is to be nestled alongside the north side of the Payette Fire Station, on city property.

“Farmers would like to start extending their fiber [optic network] east from there,” said City Treasurer Mary Cordova. She added that Farmers aims to set up their network in such a way that it avoids having to be relocated in the event Seventh Avenue North is widened in the future.



