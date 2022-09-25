PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Sept. 19, the Payette City Council approved a request by officials at Farmers Mutual Telephone Company to begin the survey process for a 10-foot utility easement along Seventh Avenue North. The easement is to be nestled alongside the north side of the Payette Fire Station, on city property.
“Farmers would like to start extending their fiber [optic network] east from there,” said City Treasurer Mary Cordova. She added that Farmers aims to set up their network in such a way that it avoids having to be relocated in the event Seventh Avenue North is widened in the future.
According to Cordova, the road is 80 feet wide presently.
“That easement’s going to be surveyed, and some expense is going to have to go into it before it comes back to the council for final approval,” she said.
Mayor Craig Jensen inquired about whether this easement would have any drawbacks. Cordova said the easement is unlikely to be affected by any future widening of U.S. Highway 95, which is the intersecting street nearest the proposed easement.
“They’re actually going overhead” along the power lines, she continued. “They’re going to bore under the canal and go overhead, east from there.”
When Lopez asked if Farmers would pay for use of the easement, Cordova said that could be negotiated.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Councilor Mike Kee.
Jensen said he didn’t observe any potential issues either. Cordova further stated the easement was unlikely to affect existing improvements in the surrounding area.
Councilor Bobbie Black moved to approve negotiation ahead of surveying for the easement, seconded by Councilor Lori Steiniker. The motion carried unanimously, 5-0.
