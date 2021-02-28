PAYETTE COUNTY — With week seven of the 2021 Idaho Legislative Session in the history books, the stack of bills and resolutions being addressed or in the queue has grown to 438. The bulk of this total comes from the House of Representatives, which has brought 278 items to the table this session.
Following are examples of the newest bills to be introduced in the Idaho Legislature since Feb. 19.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 221, introduced Monday by the Education Committee, seeks to address a shortage of teachers statewide, particularly in small and rural schools. The bill would amend Idaho Code to allow school districts and public charter schools to create their own local teaching certificates.
“A teacher with a local certificate would be limited to teaching within that district or public charter school and would remain on the residency rung of the career ladder, unless they choose to pursue additional training and certification,” according to its statement of purpose.
It has been printed and referred to the Education Committee as of Tuesday.
• With the COVID-19 pandemic creating challenges for Idaho families, House Bill 233 by the Health and Welfare Committee would add a new section to the Child Protection Act, 16-2426A, “to establish previsions regarding the prevention of removal from custody under certain circumstances” according to its statement.
Sponsored by Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, the bill was introduced Tuesday and printed for the committee Wednesday.
• For those confused by waiver provisions of Idaho’s driving while intoxicated law, which provides that a person who does not passed testing for intoxicants to install an ignition interlock device on their car for 12 months, House Bill 241 aims to clarify Idaho Code 18-8002(12) and 18-8002A(8):
“If no civil or criminal case is pending relating to the order to install the ignition interlock device, a person may file a waiver petition in the magistrate court within 30 days of the installation order; The installation requirement is stayed while a waiver petition is pending or being appealed; The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is not a party to the waiver proceeding; and a court order granting a waiver petition applies to all statutory installation requirements.”
Introduced Wednesday by the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, it was filed for a second reading Friday with a do-pass recommendation.
• For those businesses which benefitted from federal relief monies in 2020, House Bill 251 would make such monies non-taxable in Idaho except for emergency rental assistance program monies.
“This includes the Rebound Idaho Small Business Grants, forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance funds,” according to tis statement. “The cash grants and loans forgiven under these acts are one-time federal relief monies and not part of any ongoing revenue.”
Introduced Thursday by the Revenue and Taxation Committee, it has been filed for a second reading as of Friday.
• House Concurrent Resolution 10, introduced Thursday by the State Affairs Committee, would recognize the centennial of the dedication of the Idaho Statehouse. It was filed Friday for a second reading.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1136 by the State Affairs Committee would amend the Governor’s authority during a state of extreme peril and prohibit them to “alter, adjust, or suspend any provision of Idaho Code in certain instances.” Introduced Tuesday, it is reported out of committee and sent to 14th Order for amendment.
• Through Senate Bill 1148, state officials would appropriate a total of $5,986,000 for the STEM Action Center, capping full-time equivalent positions at six and maintaining health insurance appropriations at $11,650 for eligible employees.
“The bill also provides funding for the equivalent of a 2% change in employee compensation for permanent state employees,” according to its statement. “The bill funds two line items, which provide a decrease of $74,100 from dedicated funds and shifts $74,100 of General Fund from operating expenditures to personnel costs; and a second, which includes a decrease of $100,000 ongoing from the Miscellaneous Revenue Fund to eliminate a fund no longer in use.”
The bill, introduced Friday by the Finance committee, was given its first reading the same day.
• To avoid issues which may arise from individuals collecting signatures for ballot initiatives in Idaho, Senate Bill 1150 by the State Affairs Committee would make it mandatory for those who circulate petitions for Idaho measures to do so only within state lines.
The bill was read for the first time on Friday.
Following are examples of legislation passed or adopted since Feb. 19.
• House Bill 154, an Environment, Energy and Technology Committee bill to allow certain counties to opt out of vehicle inspection and maintenance programs under specified conditions, passed on its third reading Friday, 51-17-2. It was sent to the Senate the same day.
• House Bill 211 by the Revenue and Taxation Committee, which would revise provisions on residential property marker values upon appeal by taxpayers, passed Friday with a vote of 62-6-2. It too is off to be considered by the Senate.
• House Concurrent Resolution 6 by the Health and Welfare Committee Feb. 9, seeks to facilitate discussions between the Department of Insurance and insurance industry leaders to make prescription formula available to infants and children in Idaho. It was adopted by voice vote, first in the House on Feb. 18 then in the Senate on Friday.
“Insurers in Idaho typically do not cover prescription formula for infants and children,” according to its statement.
To keep track of legislation under consideration, visit https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2021/legislation/#house.
