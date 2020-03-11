PAYETTE - As the Payette School District Board of Trustees continues to mull over whether to run a bond measure in 2020, they nonetheless took a tour of district facilities on March 2. At their regular meeting on March 9, Board Chairman Adam Rynearson said the tour was conducted with no agenda, guided only by the principals of each school site and what looked like something to be checked out.
“Each administrator took us around the areas of their school they thought needed to be addressed, and we said ‘I want to see more,” said Rynearson.
Trustee Ethan Mittlestadt said not everything to be fixed was bad, noting they could do positive fixes such as adding outdoor benches at some sites.
“It wasn’t all ‘Mr. Fixit’ either, some of those [were] genuinely ‘Oh hey, here’s a way to … just make this nicer,’ and not necessarily for a lot of cost,” said Mittlestadt.
Rynearson’s main takeaway was that the District has two schools which taxpayers can be really proud of, in Payette Primary School and McCain Middle School. One needs updating for safety, Westside Elementary School. Rynearson lamented that much of the work being done at Westside was stuff that parents would not see, such as the upgrades to the school’s fire alarm and intercom systems.
“Not a lot of that’s gonna be seen by the community … It’s a lot of wiring in the walls, nobody’ gonna see that we spent the money there. I like spending money on things people can see,” he said.
And then there’s Payette High School which has a to-do list with “lots of dollar signs,” Rynearson said.
Among items brought up for discussion, Trustee Andy Kirkendall brought up one expensive item that has been waiting for attention: the need to determine which of the district’s tennis courts to prioritize first for repairs.
According to the Board, while newer than those of Payette Primary School, McCain Middle School’s tennis courts were in worse condition. The playing surface at McCain is asphalt, Payette Primary’s is concrete.
Previous estimates for repairs to the tennis courts included bids to fix Payette Primary’s for as little as $31,000 and McCain’s for as little as $37,000. Board Clerk Barbara Choate noted that a year has passed since those estimates were made.
Trustee Candita Strong noted that those costs could be potentially higher now than when they were previously quoted. She also cautioned that the willingness of local contractors to go for another round of bids may be unlikely, given the board did not act on previous bids.
Mittlestadt said he favors seeking a bid for a permanent solution.
The discussion on putting the projects to further bidding was tabled for a future meeting.
Through all the discussion, Mittlestadt made a point of thanking Payette voters for approving a 10-year levy, currently in its third year, to help the District cover its smaller repair needs until a bond measure to cover remodeling can be passed.
