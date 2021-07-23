MERIDIAN — Nurses from throughout Idaho met Tuesday to discuss their next steps to stop the mandate for healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The group, Take a Stand Now, scheduled a series of five protest rallies throughout the Treasure Valley over the next eight days, as announced Wednesday.
One of the leaders of the group, Carrie Gray, said the medical centers forcing mandated vaccines are violating basic individual rights.
“The message is clear and concise. Not one of these nurses are anti-vaccine, but do believe that individuals have the right to choose whether they will or will not receive it. There are thousands of individuals that are part of this movement who HAVE gotten the vaccine and still feel that they are not comfortable working for organizations that violate the right to choose and use coercion, not consent,” Gray said.
The leaders of this group discussed and reviewed their mission, vision, and values. The protest rallies are listed below and the group intends to extend their protests into August.
• Thursday, July 22nd from 4 - 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Rd W, Twin Falls
• Friday, July 23rd from 4 - 6 p.m., Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center,1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise
• Monday, July 26th from 5 - 7 p.m., Primary Health Medical Group Crossroads, 3280 E Lanark Dr, Meridian
• Wednesday, July 28th from 5 - 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, 190 E Bannock St, Boise
• Friday, July 30th from 5 - 7 p.m., Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa (Off Garrity), 4300 E Flamingo Ave, Nampa
