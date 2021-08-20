MERIDIAN — Take a Stand Now (TASN) sent a cease-and-desist letter to the CEOs of Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke’s and Primary Health as well as Idaho’s elected leadership regarding vaccine mandates.
“Our members have given us clear direction and generous support to begin the legal actions necessary to stop the hospital systems and Primary Health from forcing employees and contractors to either take the vaccine or get fired. The cease-and-desist letter lays out the rationale and spells out the next legal steps that will be taken if the mandates continue,” said Victoria Stump, spokesperson for TASN.
According to the letter TASN “is serious regarding its intent to seek declaratory relief, injunctive relief, and monetary damages if forced to pursue such remedies.”
The letter goes on to outline several legal reasons these corporate medical groups cannot legally mandate an emergency vaccine, labeled product, and “explicitly recognizes that persons presented with the ‘unapproved product’ should be given the option to accept or refuse administration of the product”.
“We will not back down. TASN will represent those that are being oppressed by these corporate entities,” Stump added.
Idaho elected leadership that also received the letter included Gov.Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, House Speaker Scott Bedke, and Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon.
