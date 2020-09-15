BOISE — With fires burning in Game Management Unit 31 – the Brownlee Elk Zone – hunter access has become extremely limited to a large portion of the unit. Elk hunters holding Brownlee Zone A-tags now have the option of exchanging those tags for another zone in which tags are available.
Brownlee Zone A-tags can be exchanged at any Fish and Game office through the close of business (5 p.m., local time) Friday, September 18.
Hunters and anyone else heading into the backcountry are advised to check with Forest Service ranger district offices or county sheriffs’ offices in their hunt area before heading out. Fire updates can be found online at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/?state=16. Additional fire
information is available on the Fish and Game Fire page at: https://idfg.idaho.gov/fire.
