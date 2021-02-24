BOISE — On Friday, Gov. Brad Little announced Susan Buxton accepted the position of director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
“Susan’s passion for outdoor recreation and her strong background in lands issues and management make her an excellent fit to lead the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation,” Little said. “Abundant opportunities to recreate outdoors is what makes Idaho special, and I appreciate Susan for stepping up to lead in this important aspect of Idahoans’ lives.”
In her new role, Buxton will oversee management of 30 state parks, the registration programs for boats, snowmobiles, and other off-highway vehicles, and a number of outdoor recreation grant programs that support facilities and services to a variety of recreationists and the local organizations that serve them.
“I am proud to give back to Idaho in my new role and will work hard alongside the outstanding team at the Department of Parks and Recreation to help improve Idahoans’ quality of life through the great work we do in supporting outdoor recreation and resource stewardship,” Buxton said.
Buxton has served as the department’s interim director since September, and she served on the Parks and Recreation Board from 2012 to 2016. She has been the administrator of the Idaho Division of Human Resources since 2016 after working extensively as an attorney representing local governments and a variety of other clients in the areas of water rights, land use, public finance, employment and government relations. Buxton graduated from Whitman College and the University of Idaho College of Law.
Buxton’s last day at the Division of Human Resources will be April 16. David Fulkerson, longtime State Financial Officer and Deputy Administrator for the Division of Financial Management, will serve as interim Human Resources Administrator until a replacement is named. Fulkerson also previously served as interim Administrator from 2014 to 2016.
