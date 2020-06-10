PAYETTE COUNTY - Motorists often need reminders about the rules of the road, as statistics and local law enforcement point out. According to a survey released by QuoteWizard on May 27, Idaho drivers ranked as the 19th most accident-prone nationwide and fifth most likely to drive over posted speed limits.
The survey also noted the National Safety Council’s studies, which found that vehicle fatalities per mile driven are up 14% since March 2019.
To learn how these findings are pertinent to Payette County drivers, the newspaper reached out to police departments in Fruitland and Payette, as well as the Payette County Sheriff’s Department.
In Payette, Police Chief John Plaza reported that between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020, there were 115 traffic crashes in the city with seven involving injury. In the same period between 2018 and 2019, there were 126 crashes, five with injury and two hit and runs with injury.
“Our department has two traffic shifts when we are fully staffed, which we currently are not,” said Plaza in an email on June 3. “The officers on these specific shifts have the primary duties for traffic enforcement, responding to crashes and taking driving related complaints. I feel having dedicated officers to deal primarily with speeding and driving complaints makes our city safer.”
Countywide, Payette County Sheriff Lt. Andy Creech noted in an email on June 4 that at least along U.S Highway 95, drivers seem to be minding speed limits: In April 2020, he noted that drivers in the Parma stretch, where the speed limit is as high as 65 mph, are averaging a speed of 61 mph. In Fruitland, where the limit is as high as 55 mph in certain areas, drivers are averaging just 52 mph; in Payette, the average is 55, in line with the speed limit there.
“Our deputies handle calls for service as well as patrol throughout the county. They enforce speed violations on a daily basis,” said Creech.
He added that Highway 95 averages 9,500 vehicles in Payette County every day, and that in Idaho a crash happens on average every 22 minutes, with injuries every 40 minutes and a death every 37 hours, citing statistics found at https://bit.ly/2UeuT70.
Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff notes that as U.S. Highway 95 makes its way through Fruitland, the speed limit does not remain constant. He asks motorists passing through Fruitland to be mindful of where speed limits change through town.
“I should also note that the speed zones on Hwy. 95 are determined by the Idaho Transportation Department and not the City of Fruitland,” Huff added.
All three agencies said the issuance of citations is left up to the discretion of the officer.
“I can say our warnings far outnumber the amount of citations written,” said Huff.
Creech reminds motorists that traffic safety is just as much about the driver as it is the conditions.
“Traffic safety is something that affects all citizens who live in Payette County or drive through Payette County. We can all do our part to help make the roads in Payette County safer,” said Creech.
Plaza hopes that after reading this article, drivers are encouraged to let up on the accelerator.
“Please obey the traffic laws of Idaho and watch for the change in the speed limits,” Plaza says to motorists. “We want your visit to Idaho to be accident and citation free.”
