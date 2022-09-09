Purchase Access

OISE - More Idahoans are making the safe choice to wear their seat belts. The Idaho Office of Highway Safety reports that statewide seat belt use rose to 87.6% in 2022, an increase of nearly 5% over last year. In 2021, Idaho’s seat belt use was 82.9%.

The data is based on a statewide survey that the office conducted in June. The office’s teams observed 25,385 people in vehicles at 180 sites across Idaho. Observers count the number of seat belts used in the front seats of cars, vans, SUVs, and trucks. 



