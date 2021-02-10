NAMPA — The COVID-19 Pandemic and the subsequent slowing of the economy have produced at least one silver lining for southern Idaho anglers: more trout to catch. Riverence Trout Farm, located in Filer, Idaho has watched the demand for their restaurant-grade trout dramatically dwindle during the pandemic.
The fish can’t be sold, and are too expensive to continue to raise. So Riverence staff reached out to Idaho Fish and Game to see if the fish could be repurposed and stocked in public waters across southern Idaho for anglers to enjoy. With the details worked out during the last few weeks, the fish are now on their way.
“We greatly appreciate Riverence’s generosity, and their efforts to make these fish available to Idaho’s fishing community,” Fish and Game regional fisheries manager John Cassinelli said.
In Idaho’s Southwest Region, fish will be released at the following locations, providing a one-time windfall for southern Idaho anglers. While the exact stocking schedule remains fluid, the Riverence rainbows will be stocked between Feb. 10 and Feb. 17 in these local water bodies:
• Dick Knox Pond, Emmett: 5000
• Duff Lane Pond, Middleton: 1000
• Kleiner Pond, Meridian: 1500
• Nicholson Pond, Kuna: 800
• Rotary Pond, Caldwell: 3000
• Sawyers Pond, Emmett: 3000
• Star Pond West: 3000
• Settlers Pond, Eagle: 500
