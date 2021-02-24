BOISE — The 27th annual Prevention and Support Conference will be held online this year on April 12 and 13, with a full roster of speakers, sessions and pre-conference trainings geared to help educators and others keep Idaho schools and students safe.
Registration for the conference costs $40, and copies of “Fostering Resilient Learners” will be given to the first 400 registrants who request a copy. An array of free pre-conference training and “lunch and learn” opportunities will be offered beginning April 1, and “pre-conference only” registration is offered at no cost.
The opening keynote speaker will be Kristin Souers, co-author of “Fostering Resilient Learners: Strategies for Creating a Trauma-Sensitive Classroom.” An adjunct faculty member at Gonzaga University, Souers provides professional development, consultation and training services to schools, school districts and organizations throughout the nation. The topic of her speech is “Trauma-Invested Communication.”
The closing keynote will feature Gerry Brooks, a Kentucky elementary school principal and nationally known speaker who focuses on improving instruction through personal climate and culture strategies. His humorous videos shared on social media have attracted a following of more than 500,000 people.
The main conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 12-13. Session topics include “Keeping Burnout at Bay,” “Mental Health in Idaho Schools,” and roundtable sessions on community schools, suicide prevention, equity, staff appreciation and retention, and virtual delivery of programming. The full agenda for the conference and pre-conference can be viewed during registration.
The most recent Prevention conference, in April 2019, drew more than 650 teachers, administrators, counselors, social workers, school resource officers and first responders.
