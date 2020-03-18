PAYETTE - With Spring Break arriving early for the Payette School District, and deadlines looming for actions pertinent to the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Robin Gilbert has seemingly taken no breaks from keeping up with district happenings. At the District Board of Trustees’ March 9 regular meeting, Gilbert updated the Board on these happenings:
Calendaring
As the Board has continued discussing since December whether to transition to a four-day school week for students, the District’s Calendaring committee has given teachers ideas of what a calendar for such a schedule might look like.
“Since then, I’ve done multiple community meetings, I have met with area day care providers, and met with staff a couple of times,” said Gilbert, as she made her presentation.
The district put three different concepts on the calendar for the next school year to teachers to vote on which one they liked best. Gilbert reported the following results:
- A total of 63 teachers at the elementary schools voted on the calendars. 63.5% of them chose Option 1, a four-day calendar, as their favorite. Options 2 and 3 were five-day calendars, with option 3 taking 34.9% leaving option 2 in third place with 1.6 percent.
At Payette High School, 36 teachers voted. Their favorite was overwhelmingly option 1, with 97.2%. Their second choice was option 3, according to Gilbert.
- McCain Middle School turned in the lowest participation, with just eight teachers voting. Those eight teachers favored option 1 as well.
Gilbert reported that a representative for the survey fielded concern from teachers at McCain.
“The report back we have from the representative was that they felt like there was too much information that they didn’t know on a four-day work week, like their work schedules,” said Gilbert.
Gilbert also reported the results of a survey conducted, seeking parental input on the topic of the four-day considerations in case the four-day school week passed. A total of 210 parents responded to the survey:
- When asked if they would need to locate Friday child care for their school-age children, 121 parents said ‘No,’ 89 ‘Yes.’
- When asked if their students would need additional food support on Fridays, as the District offers the free lunch program, 155 parents said ‘No,’ just 55 said ‘Yes.’
“A couple of people recommended Tuesday through Friday [schedule], versus a Monday through Thursday, which you guys have discussed before,” Gilbert added, noting that the District is working with the 21st CCLC program to plan alternative programs for the fifth day of the week as well as with coaches to plan athletics programs accordingly.
Gilbert also noted that if the four-day week were implemented, early release on Wednesday would be off the table.
Effective Board-Superintendent relations
Gilbert talked about what she learned attending the Idaho Superintendents’ Network’s February meeting; Her takeaway from this meeting was that Board actions matter because the way they address factors within their control can create where social injustices are overcome and every student achieves at high levels, according to her report.
“It really is professional development designed specifically for Superintendents in how to lead districts … effectively,” said Gilbert.
Gilbert presented the Board with an overlapping ‘sandbox’ diagram she got from that meeting that illustrates how interactions between the Board, the Superintendent, teachers, students, parents and the community all work together to shape how schools function. She said schools function best when these roles function independently but work cooperatively.
Gilbert said she has attended the Network’s meetings for three years, and that the meetings are held three times a year.
As part of improving community engagement, Gilbert cited Trustee Terrie Cathcart-Shurte’s suggestion for each Trustee to increase community engagement through their available means, incorporating the advice of facility advisory committees as they do so.
Facility bids
As the Board works to determine what projects to focus on in the absence of a construction bond measure, Gilbert brought up examples of previous estimates prepared for the District by local construction companies.
The Board went on to discuss the topic of resurfacing its tennis courts, using bids submitted in March 2019. After much discussion, their decision on which projects to prioritize was tabled for a future meeting.
Bond levy information
Gilbert revealed plans for a partial build at Payette High School, which could affect the overall price tag to ask voters about. The plans call for a new gymnasium to be built on the east end of the campus, as well as a new cafeteria and commons area and adding floor space for the District’s Career Technical Education programs as parents have asked for. The school’s iconic dome would be retained as a practice gym for students.
According to Gilbert, estimates received indicate the price tag on this project would be approximately $300 per square foot.
