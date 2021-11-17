PAYETTE — Amid school years that have been unlike any others in recent memory, Payette School District Superintendent Robin Gilbert is aiming to improve staff engagement and school climate, get students career-ready and keep the community involved in its schools. These goals and others were addressed in her Nov. 8 report to the Board of Trustees, as part of its regular meeting.
Following are examples of progress made on these and other goals.
Construction
Work continues on the Payette High School cafeteria expansion, as do discussions on a planned sewage lift station which is intended to replace a 1950s-era station. Gilbert has asked Westside Elementary School Principal MaryBeth Bennett to give input on the lift station, as it is planned to be installed near the school’s campus.
ESSER funding
Gilbert noted in her report that Gov. Brad Little has designated $10 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to address the ongoing shortage of substitute teachers in the state. Payette’s share of the funding is approximately $44,000.
“We can address all the ideas raised by our representatives,” Gilbert said. “Staff have received credit for COVID days. We are attracting and training additional substitutes and staff will receive finder’s fee[s] for those [who] are hired. Teachers will submit timesheets for work covering classes.”
Gilbert noted that leftover funds would be divided into bonuses for classified staff.
Additionally, Gilbert explained that Little’s Learning Loss fund allocation to the district expires in December, and will be used for summer school.
“We had planned to use them for the attendance liaison, but she quit early, and funds run out soon. We will fund software and curriculum requests targeting learning loss. One such example is the Heggerty Phonics requested by the Primary School.”
Professional development
Gilbert noted that a Nov. 5 workshop to encourage staff members to try new hobbies was a success.
“This became a great time of team building, meeting staff across buildings and laughing a lot. Feedback from post survey indicates the time was appreciated and valued.”
She added that 24 certified staff members have completed a self-care course, and that credits for the course are being offered through Northwest Nazarene University.
“This was launched in August, and everyone was given a book on self‐care for the educator. NNU credit was offered for those choosing to journal through the first quarter of the book. This credit can be used for recertification. I enjoyed reading their reflections and connecting over things we have in common.”
Gilbert added that McCain Middle School teacher Lori Steiniker has offered to conduct a book study on creating resiliency in the classroom.
Career readiness
As part of its strategy to prepare students for career-readiness, all 8th grade and Presidio Alternative School students will work with defined careers and develop personal portfolios.
“The course begins with a survey to determine interests of the student and guide them into career exploration. Training for key staff members will take place on Dec. 3, including personnel that will need to experience the vision for future, include senior projects,” said Gilbert.
