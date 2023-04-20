PAYETTE — For the ninth year running, students of Sarah Nesbitt’s 5th grade class at Westside Elementary School will be planting trees to celebrate Arbor Day. But this year, it won’t just be Payette residents who will get to watch the trees grow and soon sit beneath them on hot summer days — their dogs will, too.
That’s because this year’s pair of trees will be planted at Hanigan Memorial Dog Park.
In a phone interview with the newspaper on April 12, Payette Mayor Craig Jensen said the city received a $300 grant from the Arbor Day Foundation to help pay for the pair. City funds will cover the remaining portion of the trees cost — between $400 and $500 each.
In an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, Nesbitt said she has several helpers to make her annual Arbor Day celebration possible.
“I have had the privilege of working with the City of Payette Parks and Recreation Department, Idaho Power, Asphlund, Payette Master Gardeners, and Idaho Power among others for the last eight years to plant sapling trees in the Payette parks,” she wrote. “The students enjoy learning about the history of the first Arbor day and the reasons why we continue to carry on the tradition. This in turn leads students to research when other states celebrate Arbor day and why it may be different in warmer or colder states in addition to what kind of trees they might plant and why.”
She added that the tree plantings give her students a chance to see how hard work pays off, and that Arbor Day provides teaching opportunities for history, planting and caring for trees.
“I also appreciate the fact this introduces students to the efforts that are put into great learning experiences that involve the classroom and the great outdoors. Having the students meet some of the city council members and the mayor of Payette is also pretty meaningful for students to be able to talk to and shake hands. It takes a village to teach these amazing kiddos.”
The trees will be prepared by Nesbitt’s students on Wednesday, April 26 and planted on Thursday, April 27.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.