PAYETTE — For the ninth year running, students of Sarah Nesbitt’s 5th grade class at Westside Elementary School will be planting trees to celebrate Arbor Day. But this year, it won’t just be Payette residents who will get to watch the trees grow and soon sit beneath them on hot summer days — their dogs will, too.

That’s because this year’s pair of trees will be planted at Hanigan Memorial Dog Park. 



Load comments