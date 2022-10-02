FRUITLAND — The times, they are a-changin’, and the Fruitland City Council continues to respond to change. One such example is updating the city’s representation on the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority trust board, the agency which provides health insurance benefits for city employees, during its regular meeting on Monday.

Former Fruitland City Administrator Rick Watkins was the city’s prior representative on the trust, with incumbent City Administrator Stuart Grimes as the city’s alternate. However, Watkins has announced his retirement from this role effective Sept. 29.



Tags

Load comments