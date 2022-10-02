FRUITLAND — The times, they are a-changin’, and the Fruitland City Council continues to respond to change. One such example is updating the city’s representation on the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority trust board, the agency which provides health insurance benefits for city employees, during its regular meeting on Monday.
Former Fruitland City Administrator Rick Watkins was the city’s prior representative on the trust, with incumbent City Administrator Stuart Grimes as the city’s alternate. However, Watkins has announced his retirement from this role effective Sept. 29.
When Councilor Tom Limbaugh asked what the meeting schedule was like at the board’s meetings, Grimes stated “They are kind of a hodge podge; A lot of them are Zoom meetings, they do some of them over at Eagle Fire [Department].”
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to nominate Grimes as the city’s main representative and himself as the new alternate, seconded very enthusiastically by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried unanimously.
In other health-related city news, the council approved free hearing tests provided by Dove Hearing Center through the trust for city employees during its July 11 meeting. However, after discussion with representatives at Dove, it was determined that the trust would prefer the tests be conducted on days not coinciding with the city’s annual wellness screening.
At Monday’s meeting, Carpenter moved to allow Dove representatives to schedule hearing tests for a day not coinciding with the health screenings, seconded by Pierson. The motion carried unanimously.
