BOISE – Senators and representatives from 34 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts are registered for the annual Steps for Schools walking challenge, according to a Wednesday news release by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for health. Locally, Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, and Rep. Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, are enrolled to participate.
A record 75 elected officials in Idaho, including 37 newcomers, are participating in the challenge. According to the release, the foundation states that the challenge “promotes the importance of being physically active.”
Members of the Idaho State Legislature, as well as State Controller Brandon Woolf and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, will try to reach a daily step goal during February to earn money for the public school, school district or charter school of their choice. The schools can use those funds to purchase equipment or sponsor programming that encourages children to be active.
“We are excited to have so many of our elected officials participating in the Steps for Schools walking challenge, especially the many new legislators,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director of the foundation. “Walking is one of the best things that people can do for their health, and this program allows Idaho senators, representatives, and constitutional officers to earn funds for a public school, school district or charter school. We’re grateful that so many of Idaho’s elected officials are walking in Steps for Schools.”
The release states that Steps for Schools delivered $53,500 to Idaho schools in 2022. Since the program began in 2015, more than $220,000 has been awarded to Idaho schools on behalf of participating legislators.
Participants have two options in Steps for Schools:
• Walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during February to earn $500 for the school or district
• Walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during February to earn $1,000 for the school or district
To learn more about the Steps for Schools challenge and other programs the foundation offers, visit bcidahofoundation.org.
