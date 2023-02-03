BOISE – Senators and representatives from 34 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts are registered for the annual Steps for Schools walking challenge, according to a Wednesday news release by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for health. Locally, Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, and Rep. Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, are enrolled to participate.

A record 75 elected officials in Idaho, including 37 newcomers, are participating in the challenge. According to the release, the foundation states that the challenge “promotes the importance of being physically active.”



