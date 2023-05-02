PAYETTE — In case you haven’t already heard through radio or television ads, the week of May 1-4 is Idaho Gives week. The annual statewide charity drive is organized by the Idaho Nonprofit Center.
The Idaho Gives website features a list of participating charities and causes, sorted by county. Following is a list of participating charities and causes for Payette and Washington Counties.
Payette County
• Fruitland Public Schools Education Foundation Project Fund: A component of the Idaho Community Foundation, donations support schools and education projects in the Fruitland School District, according to its entry at https://bit.ly/41RgC0t.
• Special Olympics Idaho, New Plymouth: As the organization prepares to launch its Young Athlete program throughout the state, officials seek support to fund components such as its early childhood play program for ages 2 through 7, serving children with or without intellectual disabilities. Learn more at specialolympicsidaho.org.
Washington County
• Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter: Through Idaho Gives, the chapter is promoting its “Memories in the Making” initiative. It aims to engage those with dementia in a positive and creative environment while commissioning works from local artists and creating companion pieces inspired by the original artist. More information is available at https://bit.ly/3p0OkCc.
• Angel Wings Network: Based in Weiser, the network provides support to cancer patients in the Western Treasure Valley. This includes fuel cards, transportation to treatments, meal deliveries, grocery and restaurant gift cards, prayer blankets and house cleaning services, among others. Its website is at angelwingsnetwork.net.
• Cambridge Commercial Club: Raising funds for Hells Canyon Jam 2023 to be held June 3 in Cambridge, the club has a goal of $10,000, according to its entry at https://bit.ly/3NwmJmT.
“Hells Canyon Jam is for the kids with mud on their boots and hay in their hair. Kids full of hard work, determination, and character. It’s for the kids that don’t even realize they’re part of a dying breed, generations of the America we all treasure, and must fight to preserve in our own way,” the entry reads. “They are why 100% of proceeds from this event fund rodeo and fairgrounds improvements, local FFA and 4h clubs, as well as an ever growing college scholarship program. And they are why we’re back at it.”
• Friends of the Weiser Library, Inc.: https://bit.ly/3nn4Dcb
• Future Wolverines Foundation: This organization helps children in the Weiser School District participate in activities, by helping with the cost of fees and equipment.
“We want to level the playing field for children,” according to its entry. “We have helped children participate in activities such as, basketball, football, soccer, cheerleading, reading programs, baseball and any other activity that is made available to them. We feel that it is so important for children to be involved in activities that promote self-esteem and improvement.”
Its entry is at https://bit.ly/3neg0Do.
• ROSE Advocates: Established in 1988, ROSE Advocates offers confidential resources to abused children and adults.
“Through the years ROSE Advocates has gone through many changes. Growing from a secret underground organization to donated office space in the basement of the Washington County Courthouse to a now, no longer hidden, but well-known public organization helping victims of sexual and domestic violence throughout, but not limited to, the six counties of Adams, Boise, Gem, Payette, Washington, and Valley in the rural state of Idaho.”
Learn more at roseadvocates.org.
• Weiser Memorial Hospital Foundation: Through Idaho Gives, the foundation is raising funds for its Healthcare Scholarship Fund for students in the valley seeking education in health care careers.
“Weiser Memorial Hospital Foundation realizes the financial challenges associated with attending college. We also recognize that there is a need for healthcare providers in our rural area. The Weiser Memorial Hospital Foundation Healthcare Scholarship program gives back to the next generation of healthcare professionals and helps bridge the financial gap.”
Donations are being accepted at https://bit.ly/3LpQq6t.
• Weiser River Animal Shelter and Rescue: Shelter officials this week seek to raise funds to feed hungry pets, provide shelter, assist with the Washington County trap, neuter and release program, emergency medical care and vaccinations. Donations are being accepted at https://bit.ly/40RIKzy.
To learn more, visit idahogives.org. Idaho Gives is sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.
