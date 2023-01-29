PAYETTE COUNTY — The list of active pieces of legislation is beginning to grow in the Idaho Legislature, as the third week of the 2023 Legislative Session drew to a close on Friday. A total of 71 pieces of legislation had made their way onto the docket as of press time, with several having already made it to votes.
Following are examples of bills newly introduced or advancing this week.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 18: Through the removal of the sunset clause of Idaho Code 72-451, this bill from the Commerce and Human Resources Committee would make a 2019 addition to Workers Compensation law allowing “clear and convincing” evidence of a physiological injury to permanently be considered covered for treatment in the state of Idaho.
It has been filed for a second reading with a “do pass” recommendation as of Thursday.
• House Bill 33: With neighboring Oregon offering shoppers tax free groceries, this bill by Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, is aimed at repealing the state sales tax on groceries using the definition of food in use by the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and would end the grocery tax credit. The bill would leverage $94 million from the Tax Relief Fund and would cause a net loss to the General Fund of $102 million, according to its fiscal note.
Its first reading was Thursday. Noteworthy is that several similar bills failed to receive a vote in the 2022 session.
• House Bill 40: From the Revenue and Taxation Committee, this bill would revise deadlines for submitting income taxes deducted and withheld from employee paychecks, requiring such to be in by the last day of the succeeding month. Sales taxes would also have a new due date, needing to be in by the 30th day of the following month instead of the 20th.
Its first reading came Thursday. Noteworthy is that this would be the first change to sales tax due dates since 1983.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1001: This State Affairs Committee bill repeals Idaho Code 67-5707A, which states “The department of administration shall adopt, by rule, the procedures to be followed by each state agency in managing the acquisition, rental, tax status, and recordkeeping of state-owned dwellings.” Such repealer would take effect July 1.
The bill passed the Senate on its third reading on Thursday, with a vote of 34-0-1.
• Senate Bill 1008: From State Affairs, this bill would amend Chapter 33, Title 18 of Idaho code to prohibit public college and university administrations from putting limitations on possession, carrying or transporting concealed weapons on campus grounds.
Its first reading was Jan. 18.
• Senate Bill 1025: This bill by the Judiciary and Rules Committee updates marriage licensing requirements statewide.
“Currently, record of a marriage is the marriage license and return certificate filed by the county recorder. This legislation eliminates the requirement for, and replaces it with, the recording of a marriage certificate with the county recorder,” according to its statement.
Its first reading was given Thursday.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
