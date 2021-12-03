PAYETTE COUNTY — With the omicron variant of COVID-19 declared a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization as of last Friday, health officials across Idaho are preparing for its arrival. The new variant was a focus of the latest COVID media briefing by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare held virtually on Tuesday.
In this briefing, Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen noted that while little is known about omicron to date, the state continues to see declining case counts.
“We continue to see encouraging trends statewide,” said Jeppesen. “Testing positivity declined to 6.8% this past week. This marks the 10th week of decline. It’s getting close to the target of under 5%.”
Hospitalizations peaked on Sept. 24, with 793 confirmed or suspected cases reported on average in 47 facilities statewide. As of Monday, the most recent day for which data is available, this number has dropped to 303.
Jeppesen noted that even in the Panhandle Health District, which remains under crisis standards of care, cases continue to decline.
“The five counties in the Panhandle Health District continue to have some of the highest case rates in the state,” he said. “The good news is that we continue to see a decline cases and hospitalizations … and testing positivity there has dropped from a high of 23.1% seven weeks ago to 9.9% as of last week.”
With the new variant, Jeppesen reminded the public that further mutations are to be expected. As such, daily monitoring continues for such.
State epidemiologist Christine Hahn said that while omicron hasn’t yet been detected in the U.S., she has observed that laboratories are already preparing for such to show up.
“What I’ve gathered from some interviews I’ve heard in the last day or so is that there are some larger labs that are anticipating they’re going to have a positive [case],” said Hahn. “We are also doing sequencing and work to do surveillance for this and other variants in the state.”
Hahn said she received confirmation prior to the briefing that available testing equipment will detect omicron.
“Our PCR-type tests in general will pick up this virus, as will the home and rapid and antigen-based tests.”
She emphasized that with omicron, many unknowns exist about the efficacy of an oral antiviral pill in development by Merck & Co., Molnupiravir, on this variant, as this and other treatments come down the pipeline.
“It is not 100% certain that [omicron] is more transmissible than delta. There’s that suspicion and that concern, because of this rapidly-growing cluster out of South Africa, initially, and cases elsewhere. But we don’t know that for sure yet. We don’t know that it’s going to take over or displace the deal variant. We don’t know how well vaccines will protect against this.”
Hahn noted that Moderna CEO Stéphane Barcel expressed doubt about his company’s vaccine working as well on this variant. According to MarketWatch, Moderna is working to “rapidly advance a booster candidate specifically against the variant.“
On the upside, Hahn noted that Saltzer Health has established a monoclonal antibody treatment center at its facility in north Nampa.
As stated by Christopher Ball, Bureau Chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, the state is in a good position to detect omicron once it does arrive.
“During the spring and summer of 2021, Idaho, in conjunction with a number of partners, CDC and some of their contract laboratories, the University of New Mexico, the Center for Global Health, the Boise [Veterans] Medical Center, as well as our own Bureau of Laboratories, have worked to develop a very robust SARS-CoV-2 sequencing program to detect new variants as they emerge,” said Ball. “This is something that we expected, something that is very normal for viruses. One of the things we’ve seen over the last three months is that we’ve really increased the number of sequences that we’re able to process.”
Ball said his bureau is sequencing 9% of positive cases, from all regions of Idaho. He said the delta variant has “completely displaced” the original alpha variant, making up 100% of sequences it is seeing.
Ball said increasing testing is important now more than ever. The bureau has sent out notification to clinical labs statewide to watch out for omicron.
During the briefing, news reports were released by The Washington Post, stating that a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel has narrowly endorsed the antiviral. Hahn expressed caution about the new option, as it is not yet recommended for children or pregnant women.
Even with the new treatment option, state experts continue to primarily recommend vaccination.
“Just like all viruses, the coronavirus will continue to mutate, creating new variants such as the omicron variant,” said Jeppesen. “Vaccination can prevent spread and therefore decrease the opportunity for the virus to mutate. That is why the COVID-19 vaccine is more important than ever.”
“We do urge Idahoans to use this opportunity to get vaccinated, even if the efficacy is less than it has been against delta,” said Hahn. “This right now remains one of our best protections against these variants, in general. We’ve seen good protection from [available vaccines].”
Noteworthy is that COVID can still be spread by vaccinated individuals, as previously reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Centers announced Wednesday that the first U.S. case had been confirmed in California, in a traveler returning from South Africa on Nov. 22 according to the Washington Post.
Individuals ages 5 and older are eligible for vaccination, as are individuals 18 and older for a booster shot.
The latest COVID-19 data and vaccine information can be found at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
