WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — One question that may be on your mind is, “When will I be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine?” As Zachary Clark, public information officer for the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare explained to the newspaper in a Dec. 8 email, the answer remains to be seen.
According to Clark, Southwest District Health will work with the department in its distribution as vaccines become available as part of the Idaho Immunization Program for health districts statewide.
“SWDH will work to vaccinate the highest priority groups first as the vaccine is received and work through the Tiered/Phase approach as it is given to us by [the department],” wrote Clark. “The numbers for allocation of the vaccine by counties have not been determined at this time for the general public.”
Clark said that while Southwest District Health does not presently have ultra-cold freezers as of press time, the department is providing one when it becomes available.
“SWDH will be working and coordinating with hospital partners on the ultra-cold storage of the vaccine,” Clark added.
As reported previously, first responders, K-12 educators , correctional and detention facility staff, food processing workers and members of the Idaho National Guard are among those slated to receive priority as vaccines become available, according to Gov. Brad Little’s Vaccine Advisory Committee.
“This list is very similar to CDC guidelines for vaccination of Tier 1 groups during a severe pandemic,” Clark noted. “The determination of who gets the vaccine will be by the list which begins with high-risk occupations so that they will be able to continue to provide healthcare to patients. The top priority groups include hospital and clinic staff for the care of COVID-19 patients, long term care facility staff, home care providers caring for high-risk patients, emergency medical services staff, outpatient/inpatient medical staff, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, dentists, dental hygienists, public health, and emergency management.”
Southwest District Health works with a regional Health Care Coalition which serves health districts 3 and 4 (Central District Health), according to Clark.
“The HCC has worked closely since March as the COVID-19 event has evolved. Hospital systems will work with IDHW to receive the vaccine to administer to their own internal high priority staff.”
Clark said vaccination of the general public will take place once higher priority groups have had the opportunity, but provided no estimated timetable as to when such might take place.
The Food and Drug Administration gave the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine its emergency use approval Friday, with its first national distribution of 6.4 million doses shipping as early as Monday. Idaho is expected to receive 13,650 doses in the first week of distribution.
