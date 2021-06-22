BOISE — Idaho Department of Lands firefighters have already responded to 99 wildfires that burned 433 acres on state and private lands protected by the Idaho Department of Lands. The department provides fire suppression and prevention on more than 6 million acres of state and private forests and rangelands across Idaho.
IDL firefighters and crews from the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association and Southern Idaho Timber Protective Association have held 90 of those fires to less than 10 acres, with many of the fires contained at less than an acre.
This hard-hitting initial attack is crucial in a year where, according to National Interagency Fire Center meteorologists, 80% of Idaho is currently in drought and the rest of the state will likely be in drought in the next several months. Controlling fires quickly, before they grow, saves valuable natural resources and tax dollars.
The number of fires to date and drought conditions indicate the 2021 fire season may be very challenging.
