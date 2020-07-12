BOISE – The State of Idaho Controller’s Office announced today that it selected Mackenzie Smith for the position of office communications manager.
During her employment at the State Controller’s Office, Smith lead the effort to release the newest iteration of Transparent Idaho, served on the SCO website redesign team, and managed communications for the Luma project.
“We are excited to recognize the Mackenzie’s hard work and dedication to our office; her experience will help drive communication innovations and customer service known of the Controller’s office forward. Mackenzie’s citizen centric mentality will keep the Controller’s mission to increase transparency, accountability, and public trust across Idaho moving forward.” Joshua Whitworth, Chief Deputy Controller said.
Smith received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Idaho State University where she also served as a student ambassador, senator, and student body president. Smith is currently engaged and will be married in September 2020. She enjoys four wheeling, camping, and spending time with family.
“I am especially honored to accept the Office Communications Manager position and humbled to be selected by State Controller Woolf. I am proud to continue serving the people of our great State” Smith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.