BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual regular board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, starting at 9 a.m. (MDT).

The meeting will be carried via livestream on the State Board of Education’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/idsboe

The public can also listen to the meeting by calling (877) 820-7829; Public Participation Code 8461895.

The agenda and meeting materials are posted on the State Board’s website: https://boardofed.idaho.gov/event/board-meeting-boise-10/

Meeting agenda items include:

• Consider waiver of the Senior Project as a state requirement for high school graduation, but allow schools to decide if they want to still require it.

• Consider revisions to the Idaho Back to School Framework.

• Hear an update on the Idaho Content Standards review process.

• Consider centralization of internal audit and risk management functions at the college and universities.

• Hear an annual progress report from Lewis-Clark State College.

