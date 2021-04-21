BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced today the spring schedule for free pesticide disposal. Agricultural producers, dealers, and professional applicators as well as homeowners will have a safe, legal and free opportunity to dispose of unusable pesticides through these scheduled events. Spring collections will be held in Nampa, Weiser and Lewiston.
Pesticides include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or other products with a “cide” in the name. Unusable pesticides should be taken to a collection site between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the dates and at the locations listed below. No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents, or motor oil can be accepted at the collections.
Weiser: May 5, ITD Maintenance Yard, 550 Indian Head Rd.
The department asks that participants register the total number of pounds of pesticides requested for disposal by calling a local ISDA field office or the Boise office at (208) 332-8605.
Boise
• Ryan Ward (208) 332-8531
• Brandon Smith (208) 550-1462
• Ian Hilliard (208) 332-8661
• Devin Delaney (208) 283-5123
• Mike Watson (208) 332-8593
• Agricultural Resources Main (208) 332-8605
“Since 1993, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture has safely collected and disposed of over 2.3 million pounds of unusable pesticides. Pesticides become unusable for many reasons, including loss of potency, exposure to temperature extremes, cancellation or suspension by state or federal authorities, or growers’ decisions to change their cropping rotations or practices.” said Victor Mason II, Agricultural Resources Division administrator.
For more information about the collections, visit the ISDA website at https://bit.ly/3efppSE.
