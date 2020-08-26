BOISE – As families in Idaho and other parts of the country start to wind down their summer activities and settle in for another busy school year, the demand for fuel is beginning to slip, which could put downward pressure on gas prices in the Gem State sometime in the next few weeks.
That’s great news for Idaho drivers who have saved big at the pump this year but have seen the average price for regular stuck at $2.43 since the beginning of August.
But AAA says that a couple of factors could temporarily disrupt the trend. Tropical Storm Laura isexpected to become a hurricane as early as tomorrow, and as a precaution, 58 percent of the crude oil production in the Gulf Coast is currently offline. Gasoline stocks are still healthy, but if platforms
and rigs experience any significant operational delays, supplies could tighten, forcing crude oil and finished gasoline prices higher across parts of the country. AAA and other industry stakeholders will keep a close eye on activity in the Gulf Coast this week.
Meanwhile, Labor Day could be a very busy holiday this year, with road trips representing 97 percent of all summer travel. COVID-19 restrictions have forced many travelers to postpone their vacation plans throughout the summer, and for most Americans, the Labor Day weekend is a final chance to gather with family and friends before the weather turns nasty. That could be especially important for people who have had a difficult time connecting with loved ones this year.
“2020 has been anything but typical, but with gas prices, that has been to our advantage,” says Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho. “Based on what we know today, we believe that Idaho drivers will have plenty to smile about when they fill up this fall.”
Today, the average price in Idaho is $2.43, which is seven cents more than a month ago, but 39 cents less than a year ago. The current U.S. average price is $2.19, which is the same as a month ago and 41 cents less than a year ago. Idaho, which often ranks 7th in the country for most expensive gas prices, is currently in 9th place. The most expensive fuel is in California today, at $3.22 a gallon, and the cheapest fuel can be bought in Mississippi at $1.84 per gallon.
This week, 30 of the 50 states saw gas prices move by a penny or less, Idaho included. While total gasoline stocks fell by four million barrels to 243 million barrels (the largest draw on supplies since
May), overall stock levels are still nine million barrels higher than they were last year. In the Rockies region, stocks are currently at seven million barrels, nearly one million barrels less than they were a year ago. Even so, shrinking supplies have not been enough to raise retail prices anywhere close to where they were last year.
Rockies region refineries have adjusted their production activity, also known as the utilization rate, throughout the pandemic in an effort to match supply with demand. At the low point, the area’s refinery production dropped to 63% on April 10, then jumped as high as 90% on July 10 – the highest level since the pandemic began. Currently, the region’s utilization rate sits at 82%.
Crude oil prices have hovered between $42 and $43 per barrel for most of August, about $13 cheaper per barrel than a year ago. As fall and winter weather slow the demand for gasoline in many parts of the world, and jet fuel continues to be an undesirable product due to low airline travel volumes, crude oil prices should continue to fall below last year’s figures, barring an unforeseen change in market conditions or geopolitical tensions.
Here’s a sample of gas prices around the Gem State as of Aug. 24:
Boise - $2.44
Coeur d’Alene - $2.32
Franklin - $2.45
Idaho Falls - $2.34
Lewiston - $2.45
Pocatello - $2.40
Twin Falls - $2.41
