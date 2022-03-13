PAYETTE — A St. Patrick’s Day tradition is set to return to Payette for its 26th consecutive year. Kathy Patrick, Director of the Payette Community & Senior Center, is once again hosting her annual corned beef and cabbage fundraiser.
The event will see corned beef and cabbage served in both dine-in and to-go formats, and will include raffles and silent auctions throughout the day, as well as a 50/50 drawing to be held at 6 p.m.
“I work with the foundation over there,” said Patrick in a Jan. 4 interview with the newspaper. “I have a granddaughter [Amethyst Anderson Webecke] who will be 27 years old, because of St. Luke’s. My heart’s there as well.”
According to Patrick, 400 pounds of corned beef and two cases of cabbage and 100 pounds of red potatoeswill be served at the event, with monies donated for the cause being used to purchase foods to be served.
“I have people [in the community] who give me the money to go buy the corned beef; I do not spend any penny that’s given to me on anything. Every dime that ‘says’ St. Luke’s goes to St. Luke’s.”
Prior to running the annual fundraiser, Patrick told the newspaper that St. Patrick’s Day was seldom recognized in Payette.
“The first year I did this, some good friends of mine said, ‘They don’t do St. Patty’s Day in Payette.’ And I said, ‘They will when I get through!’”
In a phone interview Friday, Patrick said the corned beef came with a price tag of $2,000.
Entertainment for the event will be provided by The Parkhurst family, the Prime Time Swingers and Fred Child’s ‘good ‘ol country music.’ The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The center is at 137 N. Main St., Payette.
Monetary donations for St. Luke’s will also be accepted, with Patrick requesting that checks be made payable to St. Luke’s. For more information on the event or to donate, phone (208) 642-4223.
