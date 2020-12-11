BOISE, ID – St. Luke’s Health System will host a drive-through career fair in Boise Tuesday as it looks to quickly and urgently fill positions to meet increased demands related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Luke’s is looking to hire enthusiastic and caring people in hospitality and food services, cashiers,
environmental services technicians like laundry and housekeeping, patient access specialists and patient transporters.
Tuesday’s physically distant drive-through career fair will be held at the St. Luke’s Plaza located at 720 E. Park Blvd. in Boise. The specific location of the event is in the back of the Plaza off E. Morrison Knudsen Plaza Drive. People will not have to leave their cars. They will be provided with information about the specific job category they are interested in and should come prepared to have a quick conversation with one of St. Luke’s recruiters.
St. Luke’s is committed to personal and professional growth, a positive work environment and excellent patient care. We value diversity and work-life balance and offer generous benefits such as health insurance, paid time off, retirement and onsite childcare (at some locations).
Applicants who feel they would be a good fit for the open positions are encouraged to attend and consider applying for open positions, which can be found on St. Luke’s website.
