BOISE, ID – St. Luke’s Health System announced Monday that moderately to severely immunocompromised patients will be able to begin scheduling appointments for third doses of mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer) through its myChart app. The CDC list of conditions included for the purposes of this recommendation can be found at https://bit.ly/3mddWse.
St. Luke’s recommends patients who are unsure if they should receive a third dose consult with their primary care provider. For the best experience, individuals who have not received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — or are immunocompromised and believe they qualify for a third dose — are highly encouraged to schedule through the myChart app.
To access myChart or set up a new myChart account, visit https://Stlukesonline.org/myChart or call (208) 381-9000. If a patient would like to schedule a vaccine and is unable to access myChart, they may call (208) 381-9500 to connect with a team member for assistance.
Due to current patient volumes, there may be wait times at St. Luke’s clinics, if a patient does not have a scheduled appointment. A list of clinics can be found here: https://bit.ly/3gtYeFv.
While people are encouraged to schedule ahead, St. Luke’s will continue to meet the need for walk-ins. Individuals should bring their vaccinations cards with them at the time of their appointment. It is anticipated that there will be increased traffic to myChart and in call volumes to St. Luke’s Clinics.
If someone cannot get through to schedule immediately, they are encouraged to be patient and keep trying. St. Luke’s is working hard to accommodate demand.
While the third vaccination is recommended for some people, it is not considered urgent. If someone feels they cannot wait, they can seek their third dose from a commercial pharmacy or other health care organization that is providing the safe, effective, free COVID-19 vaccines.
At this time, an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose has not been recommended by the CDC for those who have received non-mRNA vaccines (e.g., Johnson & Johnson). Though it is recommended that the third dose be the same brand as the initial series, it is not necessary if that brand is not available. For example, someone who received a Pfizer primer and booster may receive Moderna for their third dose.
