WEISER
St. Agnes is having its annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Sunday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The menu consists of roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, drink and homemade pie.
The cost is $8 for adults 13 and older, $5 for children 6-12 and preschoolers eat for free.
The address is 214 E. Liberty, in Weiser.
Takeout is available.
