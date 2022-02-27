PAYETTE — Even as she prepares to depart the Payette School District this summer, Superintendent Robin Gilbert continues to work with the Payette School District Board of Trustees to ensure mutual objectives continue to be met. In her monthly board report dated Feb. 14, she looked ahead to the topics of “double goal” coaching, bully mitigation and the district’s partnership with Teach For America.
Following are examples of topics addressed in Gilbert’s report.
COVID-19
Gilbert noted that the board will need to review its Safe Return to School document in March, as a condition of receiving Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. She observed that Payette County’s test positivity rates went from 50% two weeks prior to her report, to 41.6% as of Feb. 7.
“Staffing was very short [on Feb. 14], with 22 employees absent,” wrote Gilbert in her report. “Food service (four absent) and the high school (eight absent, four without substitutes) were the most impacted. Most of these are reported as sick, but not with COVID.”
Facilities update
Among projects receiving progress districtwide, Gilbert noted that facilities director Alvin Hall changed service providers to repair a malfunctioning HVAC system at Payette Primary School to bring it fully back into service. She wrote that the unit had been having issues throughout the school year.
At Payette High School, officials are working with Boise-based technology company Ednetics to develop a plan for upgrades to the campus’ security cameras, among other tasks.
“We hope to get bids and install new cameras this summer and vape detection devices this spring,” wrote Gilbert. “I know Westside [Elementary] is also in need of some camera upgrades.”
As previously reported, remodeling projects at the Payette High cafeteria building and the Presidio Alternative School campus are in progress.
Strategic plan
Gilbert sought further input from trustees on the district’s strategic plan, noting that two of them originally sat on the district’s strategic plan committee but missed at least five prior meetings.
“With your change in vision and goals, I need to know if you want this finalized or tabled,” wrote Gilbert to the board, noting that much of the work done to meet her goals is contained within the plan. “We have other pieces still in the works.”
Double goal coaching
According to Gilbert, Payette High football coach Kip Crofts received the regional Double Coach Award for 2022 and is in competition for the national award.
“A double goal coach is one who not only focuses on the scoreboard and game results but invests in developing youth for future success in life,” explained Gilbert in her report. “The district invested professional development dollars over several years to help support the activities and athletic coaches through the work of the Positive Coaching Alliance.”
She cited Athletic Director Bob Dixon for his work leading the initiative at Payette for more than two years.
Bully mitigation
Gilbert reported that a bully mitigation committee was formed in response to a conversation she had with a concerned parent.
“Three administrators, one teacher and [Trustee Barbara] Wilson attended the first meeting on Feb. 11,” she wrote.
Gilbert described the committee as one aimed at reviewing policies and recommending actions to reduce bullying behaviors within Payette schools.
“All [involved] agree that there are mean behaviors that need to be addressed on multiple levels. Payette is not markedly different than other districts in this but is the only district for which we can make a difference.”
Teach for America
According to Gilbert, Teach For America is putting together summer professional training in Idaho for up to 25 Corps Team members.
“They are considering a partnership of resources and activities with Payette, that will have a positive impact on the learning of our students, as well as possibilities of [professional development] for our staff,” she wrote.
Gilbert said the district aims to serve at least 100 students and partner with the Boys & Girls Club, Treasure Valley Community College, area housing authorities and businesses.
