BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a special Board meeting on Monday at 2 p.m. (MST).

The Board will consider five pending rules for submission to the Legislature for consideration when it meets early next year. The pending rules have all gone through the public comment process.

The meeting will be carried via livestream on the Board’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7j4VGGyNzPa6g6a-zVTHnA

The public can also listen by calling 1 (877) 820-7831; Passcode: 7483005.

The pending rules are listed on the meeting agenda, which is posted along with meeting materials on the State Board of Education website:

https://boardofed.idaho.gov/event/special-board-meeting-boise-39/.

