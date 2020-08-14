BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a special Board meeting on Monday at 3 p.m. 

The meeting will be carried via livestream on the State Board’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/idsboe/

Members of the public can also listen by calling (877) 820-7829; Public Participation Code: 8461895

The Board will hear updates on reopening plans for public schools and higher education institutions.  The State Department of Education will also brief the Board on the distribution of federal coronavirus Elementary and Secondary School Emergency (ESSER) funds to school districts throughout the state.

The Board will also consider a temporary fee to be paid by Idaho students in the WWAMI program at the University of Idaho and University of Washington School of Medicine. 

 The proposed fee amounts to just over $1,400 annually.  The fee would cover a gap left by budget cuts ordered across state government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WWAMI Medical Education program is a partnership involving Idaho, four other western states and the UW School of Medicine. 

The meeting agenda is posted on the State Board of Education website at https://boardofed.idaho.gov.

