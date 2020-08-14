BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a special Board meeting on Monday at 3 p.m.
The meeting will be carried via livestream on the State Board’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/idsboe/
Members of the public can also listen by calling (877) 820-7829; Public Participation Code: 8461895
The Board will hear updates on reopening plans for public schools and higher education institutions. The State Department of Education will also brief the Board on the distribution of federal coronavirus Elementary and Secondary School Emergency (ESSER) funds to school districts throughout the state.
The Board will also consider a temporary fee to be paid by Idaho students in the WWAMI program at the University of Idaho and University of Washington School of Medicine.
The proposed fee amounts to just over $1,400 annually. The fee would cover a gap left by budget cuts ordered across state government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The WWAMI Medical Education program is a partnership involving Idaho, four other western states and the UW School of Medicine.
The meeting agenda is posted on the State Board of Education website at https://boardofed.idaho.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.