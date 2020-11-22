BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a special Board meeting on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. (MST).
The meeting will be carried via YouTube livestream at:
The public can also listen to the meeting by calling (877) 820-7831; Public Participation Code: 7483005.
The Board will consider four pending rules for submission to the legislature for consideration when it meets in January. The pending rules have all gone through the public comment process.
The pending rules are listed on the meeting agenda, which is posted on the State Board of Education website:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.