BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a special Board meeting on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. (MST).

The meeting will be carried via YouTube livestream at:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7j4VGGyNzPa6g6a-zVTHnA

The public can also listen to the meeting by calling (877) 820-7831; Public Participation Code: 7483005.

The Board will consider four pending rules for submission to the legislature for consideration when it meets in January.  The pending rules have all gone through the public comment process.

The pending rules are listed on the meeting agenda, which is posted on the State Board of Education website:

https://boardofed.idaho.gov/event/special-board-meeting-boise-25/

