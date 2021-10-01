NAMPA – Fish and Game staff will be stocking nearly 34,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in October. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
Nampa Subregion
• Lucky Peak Reservoir, Oct 4-8 - 4,000
• Mann Creek Reservoir, Oct 4-8, 1,400
• Star City Pond West, Oct 4-8 - 550
• Crane Falls Reservoir,
Oct 4-8 - 1,200
• Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam, Oct 4-8- 1,080
• Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road, Oct 4-8 - 1,080
• Wilson Springs North Pond, Oct 4-8 - 125
• Wilson Springs South Pond, Oct 4-8 -100
• Wilson Springs Trophy Pond, Oct 4-8 - 100
• Wilson Creek, Oct 4-8 - 250
• Settlers Park Pond, Oct 11-15 - 125
• Mariposa Pond, Oct 11-15 -125
• Heroes Park Pond, Oct 11-15 - 150
• Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond, Oct 11-15 - 900
• Kleiner Pond, Oct 11-15 - 450
• Riverside Pond, Oct 11-15 - 450
• McDevitt Pond, Oct 11-15 - 450
• Wilson Springs North Pond, Oct 11-15 - 125
• Wilson Springs South Pond, Oct 11-15 - 100
• Wilson Springs Trophy Pond, Oct 11-15 - 100
• Marsing Pond, Oct 11-15 - 450
• Dick Knox Pond, Oct 18-22 - 800
• Sawyers Pond, Oct 18-22, 500
• Eds Pond, Oct 18-22 - 200
• Nicholson Pond, Oct 18-22 - 475
• Legacy Park Pond, Oct 18-22 - 350
• Weiser Community Pond, Oct 18-22 - 500
• Payette Greenbelt Pond, Oct 18-22 - 450
• Esther Simplot Pond, Oct 18-22 - 700
• Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam, Oct 18-22 - 1,080
• Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road, Oct 18-22 - 1,080
• Merrill Park Pond, Oct 18-22 - 250
• Loggers Pond, Oct 18-22 - 450
• Wilson Springs North Pond, Oct 18-22 - 125
• Wilson Springs South Pond, Oct 18-22 - 100
• Wilson Springs Trophy Pond, Oct 18-22 - 100
• Wilson Creek, Oct 18-22 - 250
• Parkcenter Pond, Oct 25-29 - 700
• Duff Lane Pond, Oct 25-29 - 475
• Eagle Island Park Pond, Oct 25-29 - 450
• Settlers Park Pond, Oct 25-29 - 125
• Mariposa Pond, Oct 25-29 - 125
• Lowman Ponds, Oct 25-29 - 600
• Kleiner Pond, Oct 25-29 - 450
• Riverside Pond, Oct 25-29 - 450
• McDevitt Pond, Oct 25-29 - 450
• Wilson Springs North Pond, Oct 25-29 - 125
• Wilson Springs South Pond, Oct 25-29 - 100
• Wilson Springs Trophy Pond, Oct 25-29 - 100
• Arrowrock Reservoir, Oct 25-29 - 900
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho, visit the Idaho Fish Planner at https://bit.ly/3F7uB7F.
