McCALL — The Southwest Idaho Resource Advisory Committee (SWI-RAC) will be accepting proposals for review and consideration for funding for Fiscal Years 2021, 2022 and 2023. The proposal deadline is May 18.
“The SWI-RAC will be very busy as they have about approximately $1.4m eligible for awarding to projects,” said Brian Harris, Designated Federal Official for the SWI-RAC. “RAC participation enables local residents to have a meaningful role in deciding how federal funds are spent on public lands.”
The funds are available through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act.
SWI-RAC-funded projects must be located on National Forest System Lands in Ada, Adams, Boise, Elmore, Gem, Valley, and Washington counties, or on nearby lands if the project will benefit resources on the National Forests. Projects can be completed by Forest Service personnel, through partnership agreements, or by open-bid contracting with individuals and corporations. The SWI-RAC works closely with the Forest Service to recommend projects that will benefit forest health, fish, wildlife, soils, watersheds and other resources; maintains roads, trails and other infrastructure; or control noxious weeds.
The SWI-RAC covers the Payette and Boise National Forests, the Fairfield Ranger District on the Sawtooth National Forest, the Middle Fork Ranger District on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, and the Hell Canyon Recreation Area in Adams County that is managed by the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
Applications for SWI-RAC proposals can be obtained at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/boise/workingtogether/advisorycommittees, or from the Designated Federal Official, Brian Harris at brian.d.harris@usda.gov, (208) 634-6945.
Potential project sponsors should contact local Forest Service offices to obtain information that may be needed for a proposal, including a Forest Service contact, and to ensure proper agreements and paperwork are completed that will enable the project sponsor to obtain funding if recommended for funding by the SWI-RAC. Projects must include a letter of support from the County Commissioners in those counties where the project is proposed. Selected project sponsors may be asked to make a 20 minute presentation to the SWI-RAC if deemed necessary. Times and locations will be assigned by the DFO.
SWI-RAC meetings to review and recommend projects will be held in late May and early June at dates and times to be determined. Meetings will be held in a virtual environment and are always open to the public.
Completed applications must be received in hardcopy form or via email to DFO Brian Harris at brian.d.harris@usda.gov on or before the May 18, 2021 deadline. If submitting hardcopy proposals, mail completed proposals to:
Brian Harris
Payette National Forest
500 N. Mission Street, Suite 2
McCall, Idaho 83638
with a postmark no later than May 18.
