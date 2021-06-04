PAYETTE — The Payette County Board of Commissioners heard a budget request by Nikki Zogg, director of Southwest District Health, during its regular meeting on May 24, in which Zogg explained the need for Payette County to increase its contribution to the health agency in future years.
“Because of House Bill 316, everybody’s going to be financially impacted,” said Zogg.
As Zogg explained in her request, the Idaho Legislature passed House Bill 316, which was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on May 5. The bill eliminates state aid to public health districts, replacing it with aid provided through county authorities in fiscal year 2023.
“The legislation amends state statute regarding public health districts to ensure that health districts can continue with existing administrative relationships with state agencies if desired as well as language clarifying that local health district boards are responsible for setting salaries of local health district officials,” according to its statement of purpose.
The bill also limits eligibility for the county medically indigent program and Idaho’s Catastrophic Health Care fund by “preventing anyone who qualifies for Medicaid or insurance from receiving assistance through the programs.” According to its fiscal note, the state will save $4.9 million in health district aid payments and $6 million in indigent fund expenses for fiscal year 2022.
The health agency’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 is $11,514,408, a 9% increase over 2021 which anticipates an increase in fees collected from septic, land development, food protection, immunizations and COVID-19 programs. Federal funds have also been “infused” into this and other health agencies statewide to cover COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts, according to the report.
The agency is requesting an additional $491,000 from counties in its jurisdiction for fiscal year 2022 to account for the shift in funding, on top of the $1.4 million already budgeted for.
“Our county appropriations, we run through a formula that’s based on population, property evaluations to determine how the six counties will divide up that cost,” said Zogg.
Zogg said she anticipates only Adams and Canyon counties will see significant increases in contributions in fiscal year 2022, not Payette County.
In addition to needed infrastructure updates, the report also notes the health agency has requested $90,000 of board committed funds to replace vehicles, as has been done in the past. The agency opted not to replace any vehicles in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In terms of salaries, no increases were given in 2021 due to uncertainty related to COVID-19, as stated in the report. For 2022, the agency’s Board of Directors approved a 2% increase in its March meeting, contingent on performance.
The top three projected funding sources for the agency in 2022 are $5,194,475 in contract revenue, $1,874,852 in fees collected and $1,401,892 in county funding.
As county officials are conducting ongoing discussions for multiple aspects of the fiscal year 2022 budget, no formal action was taken by commissioners on this request today.
The health agency’s total revenues and expenditures for 2021-22 would total $11,514,408. As of March 31, its unrestricted operating funds balance was $5,678,500.
