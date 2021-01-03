Southwest District Health
CALDWELL — Daily incidence rates of COVID-19 remain at an elevated level across the district with a slight decline in incidence rate. This is based on data available for the date range Dec. 13-26. Currently, all six-counties within the jurisdiction of Public Health District 3 are at the red health alert level. As of Dec. 26, the daily district-wide incident rate per 10,000 population is 6.27.
As the new year gets underway, keep in mind the current Idaho stage two modified Stay Healthy order restrictions on gathering size, limiting gathering sizes to 10 individuals or less.
The agency expresses appreciation to residents of District 3 for continuing to follow current recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a reminder, all six counties in the district continue to experience community spread, which puts people living in and visiting these communities at higher risk for exposure.
It is the goal of Southwest District Health to work our way back to a place where we have no community spread.
The information used in determining county health alert levels is provided below.
PAYETTE COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Payette County will remain in the red health alert level, due to an elevated COVID-19 daily incidence rate and positivity rate. Payette County has a daily incidence rate of 4.95 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is decreasing. Only 48.06% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which points to sustained community spread. SWDH epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks within local workplace settings, including Idaho and Oregon workplaces, as well community and social gatherings. Payette County has a test positivity rate of 13.15%, which is remaining elevated and shows that COVID-19 is more prevalent in the community than our data show.
Primary schools in Payette County are on winter break, which limits the possibility of continued cluster outbreaks and transmission within schools. Sporadic cases among students are
still being reported, with transmission occurring within households.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Washington County will remain in the red health alert level, due to an elevated daily incidence rate and a high positivity rate. Washington County currently has a daily incidence rate of 7.59 daily cases per 10,000 people, which is decreasing but still extremely high.
The positivity rate for Washington County is 16.30%, which is decreasing but still shows that COVID-19 is much more prevalent in the community than our data show. Only 59.80% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which points to sustained community
spread. SWDH epidemiologists are seeing transmission occurring primarily within households and workplaces.
Primary schools in Washington County are on winter break, which limits the possibility of continued cluster outbreaks and transmission within schools. Sporadic cases among students are still being reported, with transmission occurring within households.
Weekly cases by school district
During the week of Dec. 20-26, all schools within SWDH are on winter break. No in-person or remote learning took place during this week.
The following table represents data on the number of staff and students currently in quarantine and isolation on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine.
Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. Those in isolation are currently positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of ten days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
Following is available county data as of Dec. 30.
• Payette County: 1 in quarantine, 2 in isolation
• Washington County: 9 in quarantine, 1 in isolation.
The total number of students and staff across District 3 in quarantine is 72, and 33 are in isolation.
Region 3 data are available on the Southwest District Health website at https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. Visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information. Questions may be directed to the SWDH COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (208) 455-5411.
