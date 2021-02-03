BOISE — The Idaho Department of Finance is excited to announce the return of the highly-regarded
Smart Women Smart Money conference on Friday, Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. This all-day event will be held virtually and advanced registration is required at www.smartwomensmartmoney.com/idaho.
Registrants will have the opportunity to select three breakout sessions to attend. The registration confirmation email will contain a link to enter the conference on the day of the event.
“The importance of investing in female financial literacy cannot be overstated,” said Patricia Perkins, director of the Department of Finance. “Empowering women to achieve financial success not only benefits individuals and families but strengthens the economy overall.”
The conference, sponsored by the State Financial Officers Foundation, provides women of diverse ages and circumstances with the necessary information and tools to take
control of their financial lives. Founded by former Idaho State Treasurer Ron Crane in 1999,
Smart Women Smart Money is now in its 21st year bringing financial awareness to over 35,000 women across multiple states.
The message of these one-day conferences is that it is never too early, or too late, to learn about finances. As in prior years, this year’s conference is free thanks to generous donations from the Idaho business community and other sponsors, including the Department of Finance.
This year’s conference keynote speaker will be Tammie Jo Shults. Shults, author of Nerves of Steel, was one of the first female fighter pilots in the U.S. Navy, where she attained the rank of lieutenant
commander.
In her civilian career as a pilot for Southwest Airlines, she is revered for saving the lives of 149 passengers during an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport.
The conference will also feature breakout sessions where women can learn about budgeting, debt reduction, investing, starting a business, retirement, home ownership, and more. The Department of Finance will be presenting the breakout session titled “Know your credit score? Tips to improve your
FICO score before making a major purchase” with Consumer Affairs Officer Celia Kinney.
Additional conference information can be found at www.smartwomensmartmoney.com/idaho
