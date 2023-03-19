PAYETTE COUNTY – Inflammatory words and false allegations are creating unnecessary controversy between Idaho’s Republicans over Senate Joint Memorial 101, that addresses the unquestionable problem that is border control and immigration reform. SJM 101 goes to our Idaho Congressional delegation. It cannot become an Idaho law.
Inflammatory accusations have been made across multiple social media platforms creating a false story that has nothing to do with what SJM 101 calls for. Here is the Statement of Purpose from SJM 101:
“The Federal government controls immigration, naturalization and entry to the United States. The Federal government has failed to meet its responsibility to secure our Nation, at and within its borders, and has failed to provide a guestworker Visa program that can meet the labor demands of domestic business, particularly as relates to year-round agriculture, construction, food processing, manufacturing and hospitality industries. This Memorial expresses the desire of Idaho citizens and business that the Federal immigration system be modernized to secure the border, to provide for a legal workforce of guestworkers, and asks that Idaho’s delegation become National leaders on this topic.”
National security is border control, but it is also securing a reliable food source for our citizens. We currently do not have enough Americans willing to work in the demanding industries of agriculture, construction, and manufacturing. In fact, according to a Capital Press article from Dec. 12, 2022, the Washington Employment Security Department reports only 11 Americans applied for the 34,000 available farm jobs in the state. In 2021, zero Americans applied.
“A California transplant in the Idaho Senate has been quick to say ‘don’t change my state.’ As a native Idahoan and a farmer, I know that Idaho has been built on the back of our farm workers,” said Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom. “If you remember just a few months ago, we talked about the high cost of milk, now it’s eggs, and without smart and strategic immigration reform, Bidenflation on our food costs will become the norm. My colleagues and I who support SJM 101 are working to stop that from becoming our reality.”
Here are the facts about SJM 101 and what it could mean for Idaho:
No Amnesty: SJM 101 does not offer any sort of pardon or forgiveness for the unlawful entry into the United States. Violators must pay a fine to atone for unlawful entry and are barred from future citizenship application.
No U.S. Citizenship: As SJM 101 clearly states, there is no path to United States citizenship in a visa program.
Guest Worker Visas: We can regulate and document who comes into the United States to work and ensure they leave when the visa expires. Guest workers must pass a strict vetting process that includes a criminal background check.
Market Demand: We can prevent a future of imported food by allowing food to be produced in America.
Labor Costs: Guest workers would be paid a fair and competitive wage, the same that any American applying for the same job would receive, and pay the same income taxes as a citizen. The current Idaho seasonal field labor rate is $15.68 per hour.
“To continue to misrepresent the clear wording in SJM 101 is dishonest, and it appears to be a fundraising opportunity for a particular organization,” said Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale. “The Idaho Republican Party platform states, ‘we believe in a strong and viable agriculture industry… we believe Idaho’s farmers and ranchers should be able to compete freely and trade fairly in foreign markets… we believe that securing the national border must be a priority for our country…’ SJM 101 does all of this.”
Senate Joint Memorial 101 is a challenge for our delegation to lead the nation towards stronger border control and food security.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.