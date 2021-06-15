FRUITLAND — Hardin Sanitation Site Manager Mark Fulwiler was present at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Fruitland City Council on Monday night.
He was there to offer an explanation for the rate increase of 3.5% that the company recently proposed for both residential and commercial customers.
Fulwiler said that he was present to answer any questions that the council may have for him as it related to the increase. He also noted that Hardin Sanitation has not made a proposal for rate increase for about three years and said that this proposal is in response to a rise in the Consumer Price Index.
Councilor Stuart Grimes asked to clarify if the rate increase translates to approximately $0.48 per month for the average customer. Fulwiler confirmed that would be the average increase amount.
Councilor Ed Pierson said that he feels that Hardin’s “prices are reasonable,” appreciates the service, and that it was “respectful” of the company to have not asked for an increase in price for the past three years.
Grimes moved to approve the request, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion was approved unanimously.
