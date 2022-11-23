Single vehicle crash on I-84 Idaho State Police Nov 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAYETTE COUNTY — On Monday at 3:03 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle collision on I-84 near milepost 13, in Payette County.A 66-year-old man from Jerome, was driving a 2018 Freightliner west on I-84 at milepost 13. The vehicle left the roadway where it overturned.The driver was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance. The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.The right lane was blocked for approximately 20 minutes for emergency vehicles. This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crash Vehicle State Police Highway Motor Vehicle Transports Driver Milepost Payette County Seatbelt Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular How to promote downtown Payette businesses? District to restart search for new superintendent Dress code overhauled districtwide Idaho delegation urges Fish and Wildlife Service to review Idaho petition to delist Grizzly Bear How to get “Idaho Ready” for winter driving 58.4% turnout locally for midterm election Recruitment committee presents survey findings to Board of Trustees DEQ seeks comment on water infrastructure funding Gov. Brad Little taps Anne-Marie Kelso for commission Fatal crash on I-84 in Payette County Submit Your IE News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.