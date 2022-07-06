WASHINGTON, D.C. – Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson today announced that he has secured over $20.2 million in funding for six projects in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District in the Fiscal Year 2023 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education appropriations bills. The projects are located in Ammon, Pocatello, Boise, Fairfield, and Shoshone.
“I am pleased to see six of my Community Project Funding requests for Idaho’s 2nd Congressional district go through the first steps of approval in the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations legislation,” said Simpson.
The following projects are among those included in the Fiscal Year 2023 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development appropriations bill:
Downtown Boise YMCA Redevelopment Project
$4,000,000 in funding is designated to redevelop 2.5 city blocks located between State St/Jefferson St and 10th St/12th St in Boise with a new YMCA facility. The Downtown Boise YMCA currently serves 17,000 members per year. With completion of the new facility, they anticipate serving 23,000 members, with 1.2 million visits per year. The project’s community-based approach will address a wide range of social determinants of health and community needs, such as housing, healthcare, early childhood education and childcare, workforce development, transportation and accessibility, and financial education.
“As our state continues to grow, we need to ensure Idaho is the place where we all can have the best possible opportunity to thrive and where our children and grandchildren choose to stay. This YMCA redevelopment will strengthen families and the foundation of the Treasure Valley community for generations to come,” added Gov. Brad Little.
Idaho Workforce and Public Safety Training Facility Improvements in Boise
$750,000 in funding is designated to develop indoor/outdoor labs and learning stations in Ada County that will be utilized to educate water and wastewater operators across Idaho, including its most rural communities. The funding would specifically be used to provide site improvements, including the construction of curbs, a parking lot, loading dock, and storage facilities, to provide safer access to these education facilities. Additional resources will be designated to purchase and install the equipment necessary for indoor/outdoor labs to conduct real-world hands-on experience and training.
“This funding will aid current employees to gain more credentials while they continue working, and it will expand the potential hiring pool into Idaho’s rural communities. This funding will strengthen local businesses, increase local wages, and build greater economic stability throughout the state as water and wastewater are critical to economic development efforts,” said Wendi Secrist, executive director of the Idaho Workforce Development Council.
“While I am proud to support each project individually, the larger bills they are included in exceed responsible federal spending. As we move forward with the legislative process of these bills, I am hopeful that Republicans can negotiate a better final package that will receive bipartisan support,” said Simpson.
Appropriations legislation is expected to be considered on the House floor at the end of July. For more information on the individual projects or the Community Project Funding (CPF) process, visit Congressman Simpson’s website at https://bit.ly/3I2EN1e.
