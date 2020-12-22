CANYON COUNTY — The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is not relenting on its search for the people responsible for the Dec. 17, 2014 murder of 25-year-old Christopher Reese, who was working as a night shift clerk at a Jackson’s Food Store in Notus, as the sheriff’s office announced in a Dec. 17 news release marking the sixth anniversary of the killing.
The sheriff’s office continues to treat the case as a high-priority case, with detectives having followed up on over a thousand tips and leads. Despite these clues, the suspects remain at large.
“My heart continues to go out to the family and friends of Mr. Reese, and I want nothing more than to bring them the closure they so desperately need,” said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue in the release. “This was almost certainly a planned, meticulous attack, and not some random act of violence like many of the homicides we see in this area. That’s why finding these two suspects and holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law remains the number one priority for my office.”
One suspect in the killing was seen in a camouflage jacket and carrying an assault rifle, described as approximately 6’ tall with medium-to-thick build. A second suspect is described as approximately 5’ 10“ with similar build, was wearing jeans and a dark sweatshirt and appeared to have a handgun holstered on his side. Both were wearing masks and tan/brown military style boots. Investigators haven’t ruled out the possibility of more individuals being involved, according to the release.
Jackson’s has offered a $100,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 454-7531 or the Crime Stoppers line at (208) 343-COPS [2677].
