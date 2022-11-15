PAYETTE COUNTY — How will Payette County officials pay for new or expanded facilities? That’s the question that could be answered with the addition of proposed development impact fees, which have recently been discussed between city and county officials, and representatives from Galena Consulting of Boise, which have helped the county develop its proposal.
In an email to the newspaper on Wednesday, Sheriff Andy Creech explained that plans to address the county’s needs have long been in the works.
“Our courthouse was built in 1972 and has served our county well over the last 50 years,” wrote Creech. “Over that time, we have expanded our staff and added departments to provide the services our citizens need. However, in recent years we have run out of room to house our staff and have turned all available spaces into workspaces.”
This includes using a former janitor’s closet as a waiting room for the public defender’s office, he said.
The Payette County Jail was last expanded under a bond measure in the year 2000, increasing its capacity to 72 beds. However, Creech said, this capacity has since shrunk to 69 due to “changes in regulations.”
“From 2016 to 2018, our jail facility was at or overpopulation 54% of the time. We began to see a decrease in the jail population in 2019. Even though our current average daily population is under the jail’s maximum capacity, we continue to have problems keeping the population of each housing unit under the maximum capacity ratings for each unit. The type of inmates that create the biggest challenges are in these areas: Disciplinary Cells, Protective Custody Cells, Women’s Cells, and Special Medical Needs Cells. We have been using the cells in the portion of the jail that was built in 1972 to house the overflow inmates. These cells are at or over capacity for two-thirds of the year.”
He added that some of these inmates have had to be housed in holding cells. But his biggest concern is how the jail will be able to hold on to its state certification if it is not expanded in the near future.
“Continuing to be at or over the population puts the jail certification in jeopardy and can have financial consequences for Payette County.”
Existing means of reducing the jail population have included pre-trial release programs, misdemeanor probation, drug court and the Sheriff’s Inmate Labor Detail program.
“These programs provide the court with more options to appropriately sentence defendants. These programs have helped reduce the daily inmate population in the Payette County Jail. We continue to work with the Magistrate Court and Prosecutor to find ways to continue to manage the population of our jail facility.”
In the 911 dispatch center, Creech said that work to consolidate storage space was needed just to be able to expand the center from a capacity of two dispatchers to four.
“As our county continues to grow, we will need additional dispatchers to answer 911 calls, administrative phone calls, and dispatch the appropriate emergency responders. There is no more room in the dispatch center to add additional dispatch workstations. The only way to increase our size will be to build a new dispatch center allowing room for future growth.”
Making space for future growth is something Creech admits won’t come cheap. No cost estimates were available, but he noted that only certain items, which help to maintain the same level of government services, are eligible to be paid for through impact fees by law.
In the meantime, he reminded the newspaper that his office has successfully written grant applications for $1.8 million in service improvements. But as far as new construction, help is hard to find.
“We are beginning a $271 thousand grant project to expand our regional 911 phone system to Adams County. This project will add capabilities in Payette County and extend this regional system to improve the 911 services being offered in our region. During this time, we have continued to look for grants that would address the facility and infrastructure needs in Payette County. We have not located any grants that will assist a county in building new buildings.”
Still, despite the time already invested in developing the county’s proposal, no firm decisions have yet been made. City officials from Fruitland, New Plymouth and Payette have only within the last two weeks seen the county’s proposal for the first time.
“The elected officials in Payette County will need to plan for the new facilities that need to be built or additions to our current public facilities. The Payette County Commissioners have not yet decided to implement impact fees. The three cities have also not decided if they will support the county by collecting an impact fee and passing it through the county to address the infrastructure needs. Citizens can be involved by attending public meetings or contacting the county commissioners and city councils to express their views on how we should continue to plan to address these needs.”
Public hearings will need to be held before a decision can be made on the proposed impact fee schedule. An impact fee discussion is on the agenda for the next commissioners meeting on Monday. No public hearing dates have been announced as of press time.
