PAYETTE — During the Payette County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Monday, Sheriff Andy Creech presented the commissioners with an agreement his department had reached with Consolidated Telecom, Inc., to provide updated communications systems for inmates in the Payette County Jail. The agreement covers inmate telephone systems, as well as providing inmates access to tablet computers for video visitation and a proprietary platform to send text messages to family members.
In a phone interview with the newspaper Tuesday, Creech said the county had previously had an agreement with Global Tel Link for 13 years. However, he said that in recent years that company “hasn’t been meeting our needs.”
Creech told the commissioners that other counties in Idaho were also switching out from Global, as they experienced similar dissatisfaction. He said the switch would help the jail more adequately meet standards set by the Idaho Sheriffs Association, the organization responsible for regulation and inspection of jail facilities across the state.
Commissioner Georgia Hanigan moved to approve the agreement with Consolidated Telecom, seconded by Commissioner Marc Shigeta. The vote to approve was unanimous, 3-0.
The monetary value of the agreement was unavailable before press time.
