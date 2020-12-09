CANYON COUNTY – The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is once again asking for the public’s assistance in helping identify the person responsible for a hit-and-run incident in February that left a Nampa man with multiple severe injuries.
The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the area of E. Locust Ln. and Ivy Dr., south of Nampa. That is when 30-year-old Donald Moala was struck by a vehicle as he was walking eastbound along the edge of the roadway.
Moala suffered a fractured chest cavity, multiple broken ribs, a broken jaw, fractured eye socket, and several other severe injuries as a result. He spent five days in the ICU and is still receiving treatment to this day for several of the injuries he sustained.
Based on evidence collected at the scene, detectives have determined the vehicle responsible was a 2014 - 2018 white Toyota Tundra. The truck would have had damage to its passenger side headlight and front fender area following the incident.
Detectives are asking anyone with information, in particular area body shops who may have worked on a white Tundra earlier this year, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office (208) 454-7480.
