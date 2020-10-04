PAYETTE — At the Payette County Commissioners’ regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech reported the latest emergency management update for the county.
Creech stated that there had been approximately 64 new cases in the past week and that deaths countywide had gone up significantly.
“We’re the only county left in red,” noted Creech, talking about the county’s alert level from Southwest District Health.
Creech reported that the number of deaths doubled from two weeks prior, from four to eight as of Monday, and that community spread remains a concern for Southwest District Health. As of Friday, the county had seen nine deaths. According to Commissioner Reece Hrizuk, Madison County had the worst rate of spread in Idaho as of Monday. He also reported that his wife, a Fruitland School District employee, was told that she needed to report for work while being tested for COVID-19 if they were asymptomatic, even if she received a positive test.
“My wife called the principal in Fruitland where she works, and told her that [we were] waiting on the test results … Her principal said, well the school district in Fruitland’s policy is, all teachers are essential workers,” said Hrizuk, noting that another Fruitland teacher in Fruitland was diagnosed and was still teaching. He did not specify when this happened.
Creech noted that a common concern among local school districts as cluster outbreaks are reported, like in Fruitland which resulted in Fruitland High School leadership’s decision to go to distance learning this week, is a shortage of available substitute teachers leading to teachers not being allowed to quarantine.
“Not to validate decisions like that, but I know that they’ve gotta give and take with how they’re gonna do their schooling,” added Creech.
Hrizuk said that in his law office, he told his employees he would close the office and pay for their testing should he experience an outbreak in his office. Creech noted that in the Sheriff’s office, employees are given surveys daily to figure out when an employee should stay home.
Commissioner Georgia Hanigan pointed out that Southwest District Health presently allows school districts to determine when to close schools.
“For me, I’m not overly comfortable with if you know you’re positive, coming to work,” said Creech. “Maybe if you have no other options, that’s what you do.”
Another concern Creech noted is how COVID-19 fatalities are being totaled, noting that some car accident victims known to have had COVID-19 are being counted among fatalities by health authorities.
“Those cases have been counted as a COVID death, even though the cause of the death was really not from that virus.”
He did note that authorities were working to separate those deaths out from future reports.
When Creech asked the commission about frequency of emergency management updates, Hrizuk indicated he wished to see updates remain weekly as long as the county is under a red health alert.
Creech also reported that the county had received a 50-50 matching emergency management grant from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. The grant begins paying out on Oct. 1, going through 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.