SMITHS FERRY – Idaho State Highway 55 between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road will remain closed another 7-10 days, depending on weather. Construction crews made significant progress Sunday, shoring up the rockslide area near the Rainbow Bridge about 20 miles south of Cascade, Idaho.
The crews completed construction of a rock structure, known as a buttress, approximately 20 feet tall and 400 feet long, to stabilize the base of the slide. The next step is to remove slide debris, install drainage systems above the buttress and widen the roadway to two lanes before the winter.
“We have made very good progress and stabilized the slide area. This allows crews to remove excess rock from the hillside and begin building a two-way road around the slide area,” said Jason Brinkman, District 3 (Southwestern Idaho) Engineering Manager. “Our goal is to finish the work as quickly as possible, while also focusing on both the safety of the construction team and the public once the road reopens.”
Until the highway is reopened, travelers can use U.S. Highway 95 as an alternate route.
The public can receive direct project updates by signing up for text or email alerts on the project website, itdprojects.org/id55smithsferry, or visit Idaho 511 before leaving on a trip to learn the latest highway conditions.
