FRUITLAND — For over a year, travelers stopping at the Snake River View Visitors Center on Interstate 84 east have had to go to the bathroom in portable facilities, while the Idaho Transportation Department works to connect the center’s permanent restrooms to the Fruitland city sewer system. According to the Fruitland City Council, this arrangement may be over as early as next month.
The council discussed the latest progress on the project at its regular meeting on Feb. 28. As observed by said Levi Howell, City Water and Sewer Engineer, pumps ordered for installation at the lift station associated with the project had still not arrived.
“They still need to make the connection, they need to put the pipes in,” he said.
In addition to work needed to connect to the sewer, two change orders were brought before the council during this meeting, one regarding an emergency repair crews had to make and another that involved increasing the number of days the contract between the city and ITD would permit for completion of the project.
“They had a broken pipe they were talking about previously,” said Howell.
Jillian Garrigues, a spokesperson for ITD, confirmed in an email Tuesday that supply chain and shipping delays continue to affect deliveries for ITD projects.
However, according to Howell, substantial completion was expected by this week. The project is expected to reach final completion on March 24.
“We talked to the contractor and he said, ‘Yep we’re going to get it done,” said Howell.
Councilor Tom Limbaugh moved to accept the change orders presented by ITD, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
As previously reported, the project stems from the facility’s August 2019 shutdown due to saturation of its septic system’s leach field.
Clarification
In an email Friday, Fruitland City Administrator Stuart Grimes said sewage pumps ordered for the Snake River View Rest Area project’s lift station have arrived. However, they are missing seals needed for installation, which have been ordered but have not arrived as of Friday.
Information in a previous version of this article was incomplete.
