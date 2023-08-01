FRUITLAND – The month of September may feel like deja vü for utility ratepayers, as water and sewer rates in the city of Fruitland will rise for a third year running. The increase was approved Monday evening as part of the agenda for the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting.
The increase, officially recognized as Resolution 2023-06, does not exceed 5%, therefore a public hearing on the increase was not held during this meeting.
According to the resolution, as obtained by the newspaper on Wednesday, the minimum bill a ratepayer can expect in the city – with no water usage – will increase to $81. The previous minimum water bill was $77.13.
Following is a breakdown of the increases in monthly rates, according to the resolution.
Sewer
• Per user, old rate: $34.29.
• Per user, new rate: $36.01
Additional rates
• Alternate charge: $36.01 for each equivalent resident unit
• Unoccupied structures: $20
Water
• Minimum charge, old rate: $42.84 (3/4 inch service), plus $1.63 per 1,000 gallons used.
• Minimum charge, new rate: $44.99, plus $1.72 per 1,000 gallons used.
Additional rates
• Unoccupied structures: $27
Fees per equivalent residential unit:
• Water and sewer capacity fees, each: $1,050
• Water hookup fee: $275 (3/4 inch meter only)
• Sewer hookup fee: $200 for sewer saddle
Construction/bulk fees per tank load, with $5 rental plus $1.72 per 1,000 gallons
• Up to 1,500 gallons: $5
• 1,501 - 4,000 gallons: $10
• More than 4,000 gallons: $15
New water service lines to each equivalent resident unit vary from $2,485 for a 3/4 inch meter to $7,386 for a 2-inch meter. Larger meters will be billed at the city’s cost.
Councilor Kari Peterson moved to accept the resolution, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried with a voice vote of 3-0.
