FRUITLAND – The month of September may feel like deja vü for utility ratepayers, as water and sewer rates in the city of Fruitland will rise for a third year running. The increase was approved Monday evening as part of the agenda for the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting.

The increase, officially recognized as Resolution 2023-06, does not exceed 5%, therefore a public hearing on the increase was not held during this meeting. 



Tags

Load comments